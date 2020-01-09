Kentucky Man Sentenced to 180 Months for Drug Dealing

A Kentucky man convicted on drug charges received his sentencing Thursday.

Randolph Johnson Jr., 38, was sentenced to 15 years after he pleaded guilty to seven-count federal indictment. The federal charges included 2 Counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, 2 Counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, 1 Count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, 1 Count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and 1 Count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Johnson sold cocaine and meth to law enforcement officials between November 13, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018.

Johnson was also in possession of a Taurus, Model PT809, 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, and ammunition.

He was previously convicted in Marion Co. of reckless homicide and two charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree.

