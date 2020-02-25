Kentucky Man Possibly Connected to Death of Owensboro Baby Found Dead

New information has surfaced surrounding the death investigation of the Owensboro baby who was identified as Janessa Keserich.

The Owensboro Police Department had originally been looking at 33-year-old Kyle Aubrey as a possible suspect in Keserich’s death.

Now, the Kentucky man whom authorities suspected to have been involved in the baby’s death has been found dead.

The body of 33-year-old Kyle Aubrey, of Owensboro, was found in Louisville.

According to Aubrey’s obituary, he died on the same day as Keserich.

Louisville Metro Police Department would say only that his death is under investigation — but won’t say how he died, WDRB reported.

Aubrey’s death investigation comes after Owensboro police named him a person of interest in the death of Keserich.

Anyone with additional information surrounding these events can call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888.

