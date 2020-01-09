Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to Three Federal Firearms Charges

A Louisville, Kentucky, man who shot and killed a 7-year-old boy in May of 2017 has pleaded guilty to three federal firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman

At a Federal Grand Jury sitting in Louisville, Wyatt Lamar Williams was charged in a superseding indictment with three counts of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

“The face of gun crime in our city is an innocent child sitting at his kitchen table eating birthday cake on a Sunday night,” said Coleman. “This case demonstrates how the feds can partner with Louisville Metro Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to maximize our ability to incapacitate the trigger-pullers and protect kids like Dequante Hobbs.”

Williams faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison per count and a period of supervised release. There is no parole for federal defendants such as Williams.

Comments

comments