A Kentucky man is facing charges in Dubois County, after Jasper Police responded to domestic dispute at an area hotel. According to a police report, officials were called to the Sure Stay Hotel just after 4:00am Sunday morning for a report of battery. Police say, Eric Johnson of Kentucky is accused of choking and beating a female companion, preventing her from leaving the room and calling for help. Johnson has since been lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

