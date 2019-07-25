Kentucky Man Charged With Soliciting Murder of Troopers, Witness in Murder Case

A Kentucky man has been charged with soliciting murder for trying to have three people killed. Matthew Kelley was charged with two counts solicitation of murdering of a police officer and one count of solicitation of murder.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a tip back in April 2019 that Kelley wanted someone to kill Detective Jeffrey Kelley, Trooper Tyler Daniels, and a witness.

Back in October 2018, Kelley was arrested for the murder of his grandfather-in-law, Bradley Duncan. According to court records, Detective Jeffrey Kelly was the charging officer in that case, while Trooper Daniels was responsible for transferring Kelley to jail.

Kelley was indicted by a Carter County grand jury on July 12th.

This case remains under investigation by KSP.

