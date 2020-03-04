Kentucky Man Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

On Tuesday, March 3 around 6:00 p.m., the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested 38-year-old Scotty Ward of Wallins, Kentucky, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation led to Ward’s arrest. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after Ward was discovered to have uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Ward is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense (Class D felony).

Ward was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center (HCDC).

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments