Kentucky Man Charged With Child Exploitation Offenses

An anonymous tip leads to the arrest of a Taylor County man. Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 34-year-old Reed Benningfield on charges relating to promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect had successfully installed a video recording device to capture a female child in the shower.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Campbellsville on May 6th. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Benningfield is currently charged with three counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

He is lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

