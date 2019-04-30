Kentucky Man Arrested for Driving ATV Drunk With Child

Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint of a man operating an ATV on the roadway near Cromwell around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

KSP arrested 32-year-old Bradley Dean Rhoads of Cromwell on Town Tower Spur for transporting a six-year-old child passenger on the ATV and driving while under the influence.

Rhoads is facing the following charges:

DUI 4th offense

Wanton endangerment 1st degree

Operating ATV on the roadway

Endangering the welfare of a minor

Driving DUI suspended license 1st offense

