Kentucky Man Arrested for Driving ATV Drunk With Child

Kentucky Man Arrested for Driving ATV Drunk With Child

April 30th, 2019 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint of a man operating an ATV on the roadway near Cromwell around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

KSP arrested 32-year-old Bradley Dean Rhoads of Cromwell on Town Tower Spur for transporting a six-year-old child passenger on the ATV and driving while under the influence.

Rhoads is facing the following charges:

  • DUI 4th offense
  • Wanton endangerment 1st degree
  • Operating ATV on the roadway
  • Endangering the welfare of a minor
  • Driving DUI suspended license 1st offense

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.