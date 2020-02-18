Kentucky Man Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into Restaurant

A Butler County Kentucky man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle into a local restaurant.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Morgantown Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the front of a local business.

Police say the vehicle hit the China One Buffet, causing severe property damage before leaving the scene of the accident.

China One Buffet is located Just southwest of Morgantown, Kentucky, and north of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Police identified the suspect as Gerald Morse, a 63-year-old Butler County man. Morse was located soon after the crash and arrested for DUI, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to police, the business was closed at the time of the accident and no one was injured as a result of the crash, including Morse.

Comments

comments