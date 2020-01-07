Kentucky Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to Possess/View Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 3 arrested 37-year-old James S. Clinton III of Brownsville, Kentucky, after discovering he was in possession of sexually explicit images of a minor.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at residences in Brownsville where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized.

The equipment was then taken for a forensic examination, which lead to the arrest of Clinton.

Clinton has been charged with one count of Possess/View Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor.

He is currently lodged in the Hart County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and is being led by Trooper Michael Waggener.

