Kentucky Man Arrested, Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

A Kentucky man was arrested Thursday on twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Gary Eugene Richmond of Johnson County, Kentucky, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Richmond’s arrest came as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

A warranted search was performed at Richmond’s residence as a result of the investigation and equipment used to facilitate the alleged crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Gary Eugene Richmond was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center where he faces twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

