Kentucky Man Arrested After Arriving at Pentagon With Shotgun

Pentagon police say last week a Kentucky man with a shotgun arrived at the government facility visibly intoxicated.

Charles Lawson, of Pineville, Kentucky was arrested after he traveled to the Pentagon on August 6th and told police he was there for “liberty business.” Court documents say Lawson approached two Pentagon police officers and made incoherent statements

According to police, Lawson had a load 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, an 18-inch machete, a “green leafy substance wrapped in white paper”, two pocket knives, and an open bottle of Jim Beam inside his truck.

Court documents say Lawson had been involuntarily committed to a mental institution and had been denied the purchase of a firearm in West Virginia.

He was reportedly diagnosed as having schizophrenia.

