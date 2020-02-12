Kentucky Man Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Woman

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

A Central City, Kentucky man was arrested in Greenville after allegedly stalking a woman.

Tyrone Ray Wilson, 44, has allegedly been stalking and following a woman at the Central City Convention Center, Greenville police say.

On February 11, the woman said she left the gym and observed Wilson following her on KY 189 Bypass.

The woman then drove to the Greenville Police Department (GPD) to report the incident. While inside the police department, Wilson parked beside the woman’s vehicle in the Judicial Center parking lot, according to police.

As officers approached, Wilson immediately became belligerent with officers and allegedly began to shove officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Officers reportedly deployed a taser to gain control of Wilson and handcuff him.

Tyrone Ray Wilson was arrested and charged with:

Stalking 1st Degree Resisting Arrest Assault 3rd Degree – Police Officer Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree Menacing



The Greenville Fire Department assisted with this incident.

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

comments