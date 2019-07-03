Kentucky Man Arraigned on Kidnapping, Rape Charges

The Kentucky man indicted on four charges including kidnapping for taking a young girl with him to Alabama appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Glenn Harper appeared via video in Hopkins County Circuit Court for his arraignment. He pled not guilty after being formally indicted on kidnapping, rape, and other charges.

Harper was found with the 16-year-old victim in Orange Beach, Alabama after she was last seen in her Dawson Springs home back in April.

An amber alert was issued for the girl and she was finally able to safely return home.

He will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on August 12th at 9 a.m.

Harper remains in the Hopkins County Jail on $150,000 bond.

