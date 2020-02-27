Kentucky Man Accused of Drowning Dog in Toilet Before Throwing It in Dumpster

A Kentucky man was arrested after he allegedly abused a dog before tossing the animal into a dumpster.

According to arrest records, police were called to a residence on Sunday on a report that the dog’s owner had found the animal in the dumpster.

When officers arrived, they spoke with 24-year-old Tyler Dabney, of Richmond, Kentucky. Dabney reportedly told law enforcement officers that he had been playing with the dog the night before, when the dog bit him.

Officers say Dabney admitted to them that after being bitten, he then strangled and choked the dog, and attempted to drown the animal in the toilet bowl. Finally, Dabney reportedly said he put the dog in an Amazon Prime box and threw it in the dumpster.

A woman living with Dabney said that when she arrived home, Dabney told her what he had done. She found the dog, who was alive, and appeared to be moving and walking normally.

Dabney was Mirandized, at which time he told officers repeatedly that he would put the dog down once he got paid, and that the dog needed to be put down.

Dabney remains lodged in the Madison County Detention Center where he is charged with cruelty to animals.

Comments

comments