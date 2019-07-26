Kentucky Lottery Sales, Proceeds Set New Records

Kentucky lottery sales and proceeds have set new records in the fiscal year 2019.

According to the Kentucky Lottery Corporation’s Board of Directors, sales were 8.4 percent higher than previous years with total sales reaching $1,129,655,000.

The board also found transfers totaled $272.7 million, of which $263.9 million went to the General Fund to pay for college scholarships, grants and education programs, and $8.8 million from unclaimed prizes to the KEES Reserve Fund. The General Fund transfers were $10.9 million or 4.3 percent more than last year.

Both of these numbers are record levels in the Lottery’s 30-year history.

Scratch-off tickets once again were the largest individual game category, finishing the year at $669.2 million. This is a $56 million increase from the previous year.

