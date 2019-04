The Kentucky Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary with fun and prizes for its players. The event kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. at Franey’s Food Mart at 4510 HWY 54 in Owensboro.

A Kentucky Lottery representative will be available to discuss all the great things the Kentucky Lottery has achieved over the last 30 years, including more than $5 Billion to good causes across the Commonwealth.

