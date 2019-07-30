Kentucky Lincoln Statue Moved to New Home, After Unclear Future

A Kentucky county’s iconic Lincoln Statue is getting a new home.

This comes after the future of the Floyd County statue was in question.

According to Kentucky Today, it was unclear what would become of the statue after Attorney Eric Conn, who commissioned the statue, was disbarred.

The Lincoln statue was displayed outside Conn’s law offices.

This summer, a developer bought the property and statue and agreed to donate the statue to the county’s historic Middle Creek Battlefield.

It was moved to its new home this week.

“Eric Conn will just be a blip in history. This will be over in a few years. Abe Lincoln is going to be around hundreds of years for what he’s accomplished and done for this country, and he is a native of Kentucky,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams. “So I can’t think of a better place to put the statue than the Middle Creek Battlefield.”



County officials hope the six-foot-tall statue and the new base will provide even more context to the historical site.

A $30,000 “Move Abe” budget was provided by the county’s tourism commission.

Comments

comments