Kentucky Lawmakers Will Take Up Pension Reform During Special Session

Kentucky lawmakers could be headed back to Frankfort in the next week or so to tackle pension reform, once again. Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration has drawn up a new pension bill and lawmakers are expected to debate that legislation in an upcoming special session.

Right now, no date has been set for that special session, but Gov. Bevin will likely call lawmakers back to work sometime after the Kentucky Derby.

The measure is aimed at giving regional universities, county health departments and other agencies relief from a spike in pension costs.

Gov. Bevin says he wants to find a solution to the issue before July 1. That’s when government agencies will start seeing their pension costs rise.

