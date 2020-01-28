Kentucky Lawmaker Wants Sex Education in Kindergarten Classes
A proposed bill in Kentucky would require children to take sex education courses in kindergarten.
The measure, proposed by State Representative Lisa Willner, would require all public schools to develop a curriculum for teaching students of all ages.
It would also prevent schools from restricting the ability of an instructor to answer a question related to comprehensive sex education. However, the language in the bill does say the content would have to age-appropriate.
Those supporting the change say it would improve students’ physical, mental, emotional, social, and behavioral well-being.
The bill does allow parents to opt their child out of the class something current state law does not allow for. It is being reviewed in the education committee.