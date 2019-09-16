Kentucky Lawmaker Pushes for Free Feminine Hygiene Products at Colleges

A Kentucky representative is pushing for public colleges and universities to provide feminine hygiene products to students at no cost.

Democratic Representative Attica Scott is asking Kentucky’s male-dominated legislature to get behind House Bill 85.

If passed it would provide students with free feminine hygiene products like tampons and napkins.

The proposal would require public universities and colleges to offer at least one of the products to students.

Scott has introduced another bill that would exempt similar products from the state’s six-percent sales tax.

