Kentucky Lawmaker Prefiles Bill to Legalize Medical Marijuana

A Kentucky lawmaker has prefiled a lengthy bill that requests the legalization of medical marijuana in the bluegrass.

The medical marijuana bill, which will become House Bill 136 when the 2020 legislative session opens, was prefiled Friday by state Rep. Jason Nemes.

Something the bill would do is make it legal for anyone over 21 to purchase the product but would ban smoking in public. It is also looking to limit the number of retailers based on population.

The bill would also create requirements for childproofing packaging and labeling.

Lawmakers are also looking to add a governmental cannabis division.

For more information, you can view the bill request here.

Comments

comments