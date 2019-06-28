Kentucky Law Enforcement Starts Speeding Blitz

Many Kentucky law enforcement agencies have started a speeding blitz to help bring awareness to communities.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety has started “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” campaign. The speed enforcement blitz will start on June 30 and end on July 13.

Kentucky State Police, Owensboro Police, Henderson Police, Madisonville Police, and other various local agencies hope will monitor roadways with a high number of speed-related crashes. According to KOHS, 32 percent of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver.

Speeds at 65 mph or greater has led to more than twice as many fatal crashes on roads with the speed limit at 45 to 50 mph, as well as nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or more.

