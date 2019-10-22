Kentucky Launches Group to Address Maternal Mortality Rate

A group of people dealing with many medical fields surrounding maternity will address maternal mortality rate in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Preinatal Quality Collaborative was announced Tuesday in Louisville. The group is made up of obstetricians, gynecologists, nurses, certified nurse midwives, pediatricians, neonatologists, and other professionals. The goal is to decreases the maternal mortality rate and rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome in Kentucky.

The collaborative hopes to identify the reasons towards maternal mortality and what the best practices are to allow practitioners to more effectively deliver healthy children and decrease the risk for mothers.

“I see 2019 as a watershed moment for mothers and babies in Kentucky,” said Dr. Connie White, Deputy Commissioner for Clinical Affairs in the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Preinatal quality collaborative can reduce preterm births, reduce severe pregnancy complications associated with high blood pressure and hemorrhage, and improve identification of and care for infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

