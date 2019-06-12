Kentucky Launches Digital Portal for Foster Care Youth

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has launched a new digital portal for transition age youth in the foster care system.

The cabinet says the new website is called Kentucky RISE (Resources for Independence, Success, and Empowerment) and will contain links for resources including education, job training, employment, and housing options.

Additionally, the portal will have a link for foster youth to complete an application and receive their vital records such as their birth certificate.

A link to the Fostering Success Program, a summer employment initiative, will also be accessible to foster youth.

The cabinet says Kentucky RISE will be accessible to foster parents, community partners, and the general public.

The web-based portal will be open to the public on June 24th.

