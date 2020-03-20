Kentucky Lab Begins Receiving and Evaluating Coronavirus Tests

Solaris Diagnostics, a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified clinical laboratory in Nicholasville, Kentucky, is now receiving and evaluating tests for coronavirus.

“Our Medical Center at Bowling Green moved all our COVID-19 testing to Solaris. The problems of quick turn around, reliable service and a positive partner in healthcare for us has been solved by Solaris.” said Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Physician & Medical Director, Infectious Disease at the Med Center, Bowling Green Ky.

Solaris Diagnostics is an accredited lab testing facility serving clinicians and health care providers. COVID-19 testing began at the lab on Monday.

“Having a Kentucky-based laboratory like Solaris with quick turn around times on this type of testing finally provides us with what we need to excel in patient care,” Dr. Shadowen went on to say.

COVID-19 tests are administered by health care professionals. Samples are then transported to Solaris Diagnostics within the same day if collected from a pre-established drop off point in Kentucky. Officials say test results can then be available within 36 hours.

“Our laboratory has made sufficient preparation to ensure the speed and continued operability of our COVID-19 testing for the foreseeable future,” said John Drury, Director of Operation at Solaris Diagnostics.

You can learn more about the testing for COVID-19 by Solaris on their website.

Comments

comments