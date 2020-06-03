Coronavirus
Kentucky Infant’s Death Linked to Coronavirus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that a nine-month-old infant died from complications due to COVID-19.
He said the child is from Hopkins County. Although COVID-19 was not the main cause of death, Beshear said it will be counted in the death toll.
As of June 3, the number of deaths in Kentucky has reached 450 statewide.
