Kentucky to Increase Access to Medicaid Health Services to Schools

Final approval has been granted for a major expansion of health services in Kentucky.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has announced that they are clear to expand Medicaid health services to schools. This will open the door for more mental health counseling, speech therapy, and nurse services to be available to schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Children with Medicaid coverage often received these services because of the barriers related to lack of expansion. These changes correspond to Senate Bill 1 that was passed by the Kentucky General Assembly earlier this year. The bill mandated increased mental health access and services inside the school. But, with the Medicaid expansion, schools are expected to have new funding to help provide these services for students.

The changes will be phased in during the current school year, and reimbursements from schools districts to meet the requirements will be retroactive to August 1st.

