Kentucky Implements New 5 Star Rating System for Schools

A new ranking system gives parents a more in-depth look at how their child’s school is performing.

The ratings and detailed information will be on the official Kentucky education website for easy access.

For elementary and middle schools, the five stars will be based on test scores in ready writing, math, science, and social studies as well as an assessment of the year-to-year growth of students in reading and math.

For high school test scores from reading, writing, math, and science will be combined with graduation rates and transition readiness.

That includes ACT scores, dual credit, and advanced placement courses, and career and technical education participation.

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Wayne Lewis says, “This is the best measure we have of saying whether or not kids are well-prepared to move on to do something next, whether that something is going into a two-year college program or four-year college program (or) directly into the workforce (or) into the military.”

Parents will still be able to access test scores and other information as part of the school’s report card.

The new five star rating takes effect on October 1st.

Comments

comments