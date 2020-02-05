Kentucky House Passes Measure Urging Congress for Permanent Daylight Savings Time

A bill that would put Kentucky permanently on daylight savings time passed the House on Wednesday after a 92-2 vote.

Bill Request 181 would adopt year-round daylight-saving time in the state of Kentucky if authorized by the United States Congress. Lawmakers argued for the change, saying it will benefit public safety, energy conservation, and economic development.

If approved, Kentucky would join Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Tennessee with permanent daylight-saving time.

Comments

comments