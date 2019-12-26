Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader Hospitalized

A huge political figure in the Kentucky General Assembly is in a Louisville hospital dealing with a health issue.

Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John Carney continues to deal with a severe case of pancreatitis at Norton Hospital.

According to a Facebook post from a family member, the Republican state house leader went to a hospital in the early morning hours of December 23rd. He was quickly diagnosed with pancreatitis and transferred to Norton. He had two surgeries on Monday and remains in the ICU. Carney serves in the House since 2009.

https://www.facebook.com/mark.carney.585/posts/2522814131310296

Comments

comments