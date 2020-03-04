Kentucky House Bill Would Raise Gasoline Taxes

Motorists in Kentucky could soon be paying more taxes at the gas pump, due to a Kentucky House Bill that would raise the gasoline tax in the state.

Authored by Representative John Sims, a brief summary of Kentucky House Bill 580 states:

Amend KRS 138.220 to set a single excise tax on gasoline and special fuels; set initial base rate at 34.4 cents per gallon (cpg); subject tax to annual adjustment; eliminate references to taxation on the average wholesale price of gasoline and the supplemental tax on gasoline and special fuels; require annual notification to motor fuel dealers of the adjusted rate of the excise tax on gasoline and special fuels for each upcoming fiscal year and annual notification to county clerks of the adjusted rate of highway user fees for electric vehicles;

Kentucky House Bill 580 would raise the gasoline tax in Kentucky from 26 cents to 34.6 cents. It also requires the tax to be raised or lowered each year.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Kentucky has a $500 million backlog of road maintenance.

That amount will be tied to how much the national highway construction cost index goes up or down.

