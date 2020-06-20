Kentucky High School Football Teams Return to Practice

As Kentucky’s reopen plan progresses, high school football teams have begun practicing, though there are some differences.

“I told another coach this is the most work I’ve done for a 45 minute workout in my entire coaching career.” “We take temperatures, obviously the coaches are required to wear a mask while we are around the players during the workouts. Players have to bring their own water bottles, we’ve provided bottles of water just in case of over heating or anything like that, players run out. And then we have the screening questions that we ask on a daily basis,” said Daviess County head football coach Matt Brannon



“It’s wonderful to be back for one because you’re back and you’re making all these connections with people you haven’t been with in a long time and you’re reforming bonds so it’s just a great time and a great experience,” said Daviess County Senior Linebacker and Tight End Max Humphreys.



Staying in shape during stay at home was different than the team was used to, but the Panthers still found ways to remain active.

“Our strength and conditioning coordinator was able to put together a video of himself going through some exercises that you could do at home just using common household items. We were using resources like the NFL and other videos that were being produced about how you could do position specific workouts. It was not the same but again I think the kids bought into it. To see the fruits of their labor come out here and be in shape was encouraging,” said Brannon.



Daviess County is also working out while making sure that practice is conducted in a safe manner and that social distancing is followed as best as possible.

“They’re clearly spread out right now so it’s already limiting contact and then we have to bring our own water and all that and being on opposite sides of the field so I would say that has limited contact a lot,” said Humphreys.



