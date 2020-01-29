Kentucky Health Officials Say They Are Watching for Potential Coronavirus Cases

With recent cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States and several other countries, the Kentucky Department for Public Health is watching for potential cases within the state and is actively investigating any reports.

DPH is working closely with clinicians to make sure providers are aware of and informed about the illness.

In addition, DPH wants to ensure providers there is a process in place to determine whether testing is warranted, including consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as needed.

“The Kentucky Department for Public Health works to improve the health and safety of people in Kentucky through prevention, promotion, and protection, and our staff also educates Kentuckians about public health concerns like the coronavirus,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Even as Kentucky is not under direct threat from this virus, our health experts are taking proper measures to ensure the public has the most accurate information.”

For more information on the coronavirus, click here.

Comments

comments