Kentucky Health Department Reports 227 New COVID-19 Cases

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Wednesday, May 13 reported 227 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths.

The health department says Kentucky has a total of 7,080 cases and 326 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

At least 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 117,395.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex:

Click here for the full coronavirus data in Kentucky.

