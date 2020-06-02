Kentucky Gyms Reopen at 33% Capacity

More Kentucky businesses are reopening under Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan.

Under Gov. Beshear’s plan, Kentucky gyms and fitness centers were able to reopen at 33% capacity as of Monday, June 1.

Kentuckian members of fitness centers like the Henderson YMCA were met with temperature checks at the front door on Monday.

Exercise equipment in Kentucky gyms is also undergoing more thorough cleaning after each use.

Gym employees will also be wearing facemasks, and are encouraging visitors to do the same.

“We strongly encourage it,” said Sheldon Booze, CEO of the Henderson YMCA. “If they want to wear one, at least into the common areas – coming into the Y, leaving the Y, the lobby – until you get to your workout area.”

“But members are always welcome to wear a mask all the time if they feel more comfortable,” Booze added.

Over the next few weeks, daycare services will be back at the YMCA.

As for YMCA members worried about finances, extra time will be allowed this summer before fees are reinstated.

