Kentucky Group Offering Free Home Repairs

A Bluegrass organization will be lending a helping hand and hammer this summer.

The Kentucky Changers will be in Owensboro this June for the first time.

The faith-based organization, which started in the 1990s, travels around the state during the summer to provide free home improvement.

Volunteers focus on minor exterior repairs for low-income families.

The group relies on local churches to provide a place to stay, meals, and bible study for volunteers.

From an application process, 6 to 12 homes in Owensboro will be selected for their 2020 visit.

Anyone interested that meets the following guidelines can apply through the City of Owensboro.

Homes must be located within the city limits of Owensboro, Kentucky .

The project applies to homeowners only (deed of record). No rental property will be considered.

Only single-story homes will be considered.

Roof shingle replacement, exterior painting, wheelchair ramps, and yard cleanup will be considered for a project. Window replacement and structural repair items will not be considered for projects. Kentucky Changers will make the final selection on which houses will be on the project list.

The household must meet the HUD low-income guidelines (Example: single person maximum income limit is $38,400 per year / a four-person family maximum income limit is $54,800 per year).

All interested homeowners must provide income information and proof of current homeowner’s insurance.

The deadline to be placed on the waiting list is Friday, February 28, 2020.

Eligible homeowners can call CityAction starting February 3, 2020, at 270-687-4444 to place their home on the 2020 list for consideration.

