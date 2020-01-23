KentuckyOwensboro

Kentucky Group Offering Free Home Repairs

A Bluegrass organization will be lending a helping hand and hammer this summer.

The Kentucky Changers will be in Owensboro this June for the first time.

The faith-based organization, which started in the 1990s, travels around the state during the summer to provide free home improvement.

Volunteers focus on minor exterior repairs for low-income families.

The group relies on local churches to provide a place to stay, meals, and bible study for volunteers.

From an application process, 6 to 12 homes in Owensboro will be selected for their 2020 visit.

Anyone interested that meets the following guidelines can apply through the City of Owensboro.

  • Homes must be located within the city limits of Owensboro, Kentucky.
  • The project applies to homeowners only (deed of record). No rental property will be considered.
  • Only single-story homes will be considered.
  • Roof shingle replacement, exterior painting, wheelchair ramps, and yard cleanup will be considered for a project. Window replacement and structural repair items will not be considered for projects. Kentucky Changers will make the final selection on which houses will be on the project list.
  • The household must meet the HUD low-income guidelines (Example: single person maximum income limit is $38,400 per year / a four-person family maximum income limit is $54,800 per year).
  • All interested homeowners must provide income information and proof of current homeowner’s insurance.
  • The deadline to be placed on the waiting list is Friday, February 28, 2020.

Eligible homeowners can call CityAction starting February 3, 2020, at 270-687-4444 to place their home on the 2020 list for consideration.

