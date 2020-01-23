Kentucky Group Offering Free Home Repairs

A Bluegrass organization will be lending a helping hand and hammer this summer.
The Kentucky Changers will be in Owensboro this June for the first time.
The faith-based organization, which started in the 1990s, travels around the state during the summer to provide free home improvement.
Volunteers focus on minor exterior repairs for low-income families.
The group relies on local churches to provide a place to stay, meals, and bible study for volunteers.
From an application process, 6 to 12 homes in Owensboro will be selected for their 2020 visit.
Anyone interested that meets the following guidelines can apply through the City of Owensboro.
- Homes must be located within the city limits of Owensboro, Kentucky.
- The project applies to homeowners only (deed of record). No rental property will be considered.
- Only single-story homes will be considered.
- Roof shingle replacement, exterior painting, wheelchair ramps, and yard cleanup will be considered for a project. Window replacement and structural repair items will not be considered for projects. Kentucky Changers will make the final selection on which houses will be on the project list.
- The household must meet the HUD low-income guidelines (Example: single person maximum income limit is $38,400 per year / a four-person family maximum income limit is $54,800 per year).
- All interested homeowners must provide income information and proof of current homeowner’s insurance.
- The deadline to be placed on the waiting list is Friday, February 28, 2020.
Eligible homeowners can call CityAction starting February 3, 2020, at 270-687-4444 to place their home on the 2020 list for consideration.