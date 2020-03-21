Kentucky Governor Announces State’s Third Coronavirus-Related Death

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s third COVID-19-related death during his daily update on the new virus Saturday.

The patient who died was a 67-year-old man from Anderson County, Kentucky. A number of other factors contributed to the man’s death, Beshear said.

There are now at least 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to Beshear.

On Friday, Beshear urged schools across the state to remain closed until April 20.

As the state’s testing capacity increases, Beshear said Kentucky will continue seeing additional cases announced over the coming days, with state officials planning on having drive-thru testing stations available soon. He also announced that the deadline to file state income taxes would be delayed to July 15, along with the federal government.

