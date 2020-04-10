Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Shares Insight on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State

One of the leaders guiding the Bluegrass State through the unprecedented coronavirus crisis is Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear has received national praise for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, helping the Commonwealth cope with these uncertain times.

What Do You Think Has Been Key in Kentucky’s Response to the Coronavirus?

“Well, Kentucky is doing better than other states certainly, in what we call ‘flattening the curve’ – that’s a phrase that basically means we are reducing the spread of the virus, which is protecting peoples lives,” Gov. Beshear began.

“Part of it is we took swift action,” the Kentucky governor explained. “I declared a State of Emergency on our very first positive test.”

“But the real heroes out there are all of your viewers that are watching, that have followed the guidance, that have stayed healthy at home, that have reduced their contacts,” said Gov. Beshear, praising the sacrifice of Kentuckians all over the Bluegrass State, adding: “I am so proud to be their governor.”



What Kind of Financial Hit Will Kentucky Be Taking Once the Pandemic Has Passed?

“When I ran for governor, where I wanted to take this state, was to increase educational opportunity, and to increase opportunity for everyone out there,” Gov. Beshear explained. “Whether that was starting their own small business, or expanding.”

“The coronavirus has changed everything for all of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “One thing it’s done is it’s taken away all the divisions that are out there. We are one united Kentucky, and hopefully, we’re one united America against this coronavirus.”

“What we know, is the very first thing we have to do is get through this – the lives of so many people are on the line,” Gov. Beshear warned. “One of our models says the difference between strict and poor compliance with social distancing could be 11,000 people that we love and care about in this Commonwealth.”

“So we’ve got to be resilient, and we’ve got to make sure we take however much time it takes to defeat this adversary,” stated the governor. “Remember – we’re not talking about years, we’re talking about some period of months.”

“We know that we’ll get through this, we’ve just got to be resilient to get through it,” explained Beshear.

“It is going to have a significant effect on our economy – but if we can defeat the coronavirus, we can rebuild this economy, and we’re going to do it,” Gov. Beshear proclaimed.

Many Easter Traditions Will Have to Be Set Aside by Families – What Is Your Message to Kentuckians During What Is Normally a Time of Celebration?

“Easter is an incredibly important day to my family,” Gov. Beshear explained. “My son was supposed to get baptized this Sunday at his church, and now he’s going to have to wait.”

“Not being in church this Sunday is a sacrifice that I appreciate everybody out there making it,” said the governor. “But I think not being physically in church is an act of faith that we are all showing as well.”

“The two most important commandments in the gospel according to Jesus were love thy God with all your heart, and love your neighbor as yourself,” stated Gov. Beshear.

“Being physically in church this weekend would spread the coronavirus to our neighbors, and would put their lives in jeopardy – so I believe that we are living out that gospel and those commandments by what we’re doing this year – we’re protecting each other,” explained Kentucky’s governor.

“So to everybody out there, thank you for your sacrifice. It’s absolutely necessary. You’re protecting each other,” Gov. Beshear concluded.

Governor Beshear’s Final Remarks

“I just want to say to everybody out there, remember – our compassion and our kindness are going to help us get through this,” Gov. Beshear explained. “We all feel anxiety, we all feel fear – I do too.”

“But let’s remember that everybody else out there is feeling it as well and that our job is to do the best we can every day to not spread this virus and to stay emotionally, physically, and intellectually healthy,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Make sure when you see people, ask them how they’re doing,” Beshear suggested. “The truth is – none of us are doing great, and all of us are struggling at different periods of time, but we are struggling together.”

“One Commonwealth together, doing our duty to defeat this coronavirus,” said Gov. Beshear.



