Kentucky Gov. Beshear Announces New Coronavirus Testing Locations, Additional Updates

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the expansion of a multistate economic planning cooperative and new drive-through testing locations in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“This is making sure that we are working with our neighbors and doing the right thing by our neighbors,” Gov. Beshear said, commenting on the multistate economic planning cooperative. “While I always say we are in this together as Kentucky, we are now in this with some other states to make sure we are working together in our steps to phase in different parts of our economy.”

The Governor stressed that each leader ultimately would decide what is best for their state, but said the coordination aims to prevent new outbreaks of the coronavirus and provide stability for business owners.

“While it will be the decision of each individual state the steps they take, this is going to help us both on the public health side and making sure that while it will be in a phased-in approach as we are opening up our economy we do it in a way where we can have that symbiotic bump,” said Gov. Beshear.

Drive-Through Testing Expanded

Gov. Beshear announced Thursday an expansion of the state’s partnership with Kroger Health to provide drive-through testing for the coronavirus.

The Governor said four new sites would come online next week, in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset, and Pikeville. Testing has already been underway in Franklin and Kenton counties.

“This is making sure we can serve all parts of the state,” he said. “We are one Kentucky, we are Team Kentucky and we’re making sure now that we can test in all of Kentucky.”

Testing at the new sites will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For location details or to register for a test, click here.

Those eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to coronavirus; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The testing is done free of charge. The overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

State Facilities to House People With/Exposed to COVID-19

Gov. Beshear announced the opening of state facilities to house people ill with or who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Initially, the shelters will be available at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland state parks.

The program is a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and local health departments, the Kentucky Department of Parks, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Kentucky National Guard and volunteer medical staff.

The facilities will be made available to “low-acuity” patients or guests – those who can care for themselves with minimal medical intervention.

“These are not places we are going to put people who need significant care and significant monitoring,” the Governor said.

The shelters are being made available for people who need to be isolated but lack their own homes, cannot self-isolate within their homes or live with people at heightened risk of contracting the virus.

“Sometimes people don’t have a home or a home where they can be isolated from others,” Gov. Beshear said. “This provides an opportunity for a person to have a place to go so we are not spreading the virus.”

Kentucky Case Information

As of 5:00 p.m. April 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 2,429 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 159 of which were newly confirmed.

“That’s lower than we’ve had some other days and I know yesterday we had a lower amount,” the Governor said. “But we believe tomorrow is going to be one of the highest numbers we’ve seen, and part of that is bringing in some data that’s had to move through a couple of systems that will hit tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear also reported seven new deaths Thursday, raising the state’s toll to 129 deaths related to the virus. The Governor said one of the victims was a 10-day-old infant.

The newly reported deaths include a 78-year-old woman in Adair County; a 67-year-old woman in Graves County; an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County; two women, ages 68 and 92, and a 79-year-old man in Jefferson County; and a 69-year-old woman from Shelby County.

At least 956 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.

To date, at least 29,747 people have been tested. At least 971 people have ever been hospitalized with 477 currently hospitalized.

“One of the bright notes in all of this is how well our hospitals have done stabilizing people and getting them out early,” the Governor said. “It’s one of the things that make us feel much better about the ability of our health care capacity to handle a spike in cases.”

At least 506 have ever been in the ICU with at least 333 people currently in the ICU.

