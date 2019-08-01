Kentucky Gas Explosion Kills One, Injures at Least Five

A gas explosion in Kentucky killed at least one person, injured others, caused an evacuation, and closed a highway, Thursday morning.

The explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. in Lincoln County, south of Lexington.

Emergency officials say the explosion was caused by the rupture of a 30-inch gas line which caught five structures on fire.

Lincoln County Emergency Management confirms one person died in the explosion and five others were injured.

Officials say at least 75 people have been evacuated from the Indian Camp trailer park in Moreland.

As of 6:30 am, crews were still working to put out the fire. Officials say they will search for other victims after the fire is put out.

U.S. 127 in the area remains closed. The explosion also damaged railroad tracks nearby, stopping all train traffic.

