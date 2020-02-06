Kentucky Farms to Receive $4.5 Million in Tobacco Settlement Funds

More than 700 projects were selected to receive funding through the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

According to Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, 705 projects in 82 counties will receive a total of $4,554,818 in tobacco settlement funds for projects on Kentucky farms.

The majority of the projects being funded will install fencing for the facilitation of rotational grazing or watering facilities to offer alternative water sources for livestock.

The Commission has obligated over $165 million in state cost-share over the past 26 years. Projects include practices like livestock waterers, grassed waterways, rotational grazing establishment, and cover crops.

