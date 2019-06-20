Kentucky Farmers Offer Helping Hand to Nebraska

The rain we’ve seen this year is having a big impact on Tri-State area farmers. At the start of this week, just 84 percent of Indiana’s corn crop had been planted. The rest may not get in the ground at all this year.

But flooding has become so bad in one state, farmers are debating whether to even start planting at all. Nebraska has seen record setting rainfall this year, with May the wettest month on record for the state.

Even though local farmers are dealing with their own problems, they know Nebraska needs help. That’s why they’re joining forces and sending some much needed help and supplies to that region.

Farm Aid is so much more than a music festival this year, with relief trucks set to roll down the road to make a change in the Cornhusker State.

“The rain amounts out there have been incredible,” stated farm supplier Mike Calhoun. “It left like two feet of sand, silt, washed down fences. They can’t get their crops planted.”

Farmers helping farmers. In a year where most of them are struggling, they still recognize where help is needed the most.

“We’ve at least gotten our crops out this year,” Calhoun added. “Most people have. So yes, we’ve got a lot of rainfall. For the most part our farmers are getting crops out.”

A one-two punch of severe weather and trade tariffs have put Nebraska farmers in a bind.

“That was the first area of the country to get hit this year to that magnitude in regards to a natural disaster,” stated Curtis Dame with Hopkins County Extension Service. “The problem with it is the logistics of getting the supplies to Nebraska. The interstates have been closed, the roadways.”

But in Madisonville and across Kentucky, fellow farmers are ready to help rebuild–collecting funds, feed, and fencing, over $15,000 worth so far.

“Those are the supplies that they need,” Dame observed. “We didn’t want to have to send supplies that would go in a storage area. We wanted to get them on the ground, help farmers as soon as supplies are delivered.”

Kentucky communities coming together: “Mclean, Muhlenberg, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins County,” Dame listed.

“Having grown up on the river bottom ground, and the farm also, I know the struggle and how disheartening it is. I know one farmer said it’s like losing a best friend to not be able to plant their crop this year,” he added.

They’re driving more than just equipment.

“I’m looking forward to it. I talked to the farm that I’m going to. He says when we get close he’ll help me,” David Miller told before he drove one of two trucks off.

These farmers are making good neighbors in Nebraska—and extending friendship

“13 hours, it might be out of sight and out of mind. Efforts like these give a spirit of hope to those that need it. There might come a time when we need help here, in Madisonville, Evansville, or in the Tri-State area. I guarantee Nebraska will be watching that on TV to send help our way,” Dame said.

If you’re interested in contributing to the cause–click here.

