Owensboro Educators Honored for Excellence in Teaching

Three educators in the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district have been honored as recipients of the 2020 Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards.

The three recipients of the Excellence in Teaching award are:

Allie Lindow: Kindergarten and second-grade teacher at Country Heights Elementary School

Laura Murphy: Eighth-grade language arts teacher at Daviess County Middle School

Paul Bates: Life sciences teacher at Apollo High School

Each individual was nominated as representatives of DCPS elementary, middle and high school levels, and are among 217 educators across Kentucky who are being honored by the 34th annual awards program.

“Allie, Laura, and Paul are dedicated to our district’s mission of putting Kids First and ensuring a meaningful learning experience for all students in their classrooms,” said DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins. “They truly exemplify the highest ideals of Excellence in Teaching as they make a difference in the lives of our students!”

A traditional award ceremony that would have been hosted by Campbellsville University was canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

