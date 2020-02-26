Kentucky Drug Raid Nets Over Five Lbs of Meth; Floyd County Sheriff Department’s “Largest Meth Bust”

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department (FCSD) of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, has made what they say is their “largest meth bust,” which resulted in the seizure of over five pounds of meth, several arrests as well as the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen property and several firearms.

Over the last week, Sheriff John Hunt of FCSD along with FCSD deputies conducted several investigations into illegal drug trafficking.

Those investigations led to the Sheriff’s Office obtaining and executing search warrants at different locations throughout Floyd County, Kentucky.

Over five pounds of methamphetamine was seized, along with numerous firearms. More than $5,000 worth of stolen property was also recovered.

(Photo / Floyd County Sheriff’s Department) | (Photo / Floyd County Sheriff’s Department) | (Photo / Floyd County Sheriff’s Department) |

The first drug raid took place in Ivel, a town in Kentucky, where deputies arrested two individuals after discovering meth along with other illegal narcotics.

A second raid was conducted at a residence located in David, Kentucky, where two more individuals were arrested after Sheriff Hunt and deputies seized nearly two pounds of crystal meth, cocaine, and numerous firearms along with stolen property.

The third raid came after Sheriff Hunt and deputies received information of illegal drug activity along RT 321 near Auxier. That complaint resulted in two individuals being arrested on drug trafficking charges and the discovery of nearly three pounds of crystal meth along with another firearm.

On Tuesday, deputies executed the fourth and final raid, this time at a residence in the Hueysville community. This search resulted in two individuals being arrested for trafficking in crystal meth after deputies again discovered several ounces of meth along with other narcotics

These investigations and others are active and ongoing with additional people and charges pending.

The Sheriff’s Department says that those arrested will be named after investigations have been completed.

Comments

comments