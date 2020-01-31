Kentucky DOC Orders Closure of Bell County Detention Center

The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) has ordered the closure of the Bell County Detention Center.

Jail officials were notified on Friday that the facility must be completely evacuated by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2020.

The closure stems from the continued failure of the jail to remedy its inoperable smoke evacuation system, a critical life safety component of detention facilities. Without a proper smoke evacuation system, inmate living areas are unprotected in the event of a fire.

According to Kentucky DOC officials, Bell County Detention Center officials were given until Jan. 30 to repair the smoke evacuation system, but as of Jan. 31, the system remains inoperable, prompting the closure of the jail.

“The Department of Corrections gave Bell County officials ample opportunity to correct this situation and repair or replace the smoke evacuation system,” said Corrections Commissioner Kathleen Kenney. “Our safety concerns were not addressed, which led us to close the jail.”

If there is a violation of health and life safety regulations that involve the protection of persons or property, the DOC has the authority to close a jail under KRS 441.045.

