Kentucky Derby to Be Postponed Until September, Reports Say

The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

CBS News reports that sources close to the race say the derby won’t happen until September 5. They also cite CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY in addition to the Louisville Courier-Journal as other sources of the information.

The derby’s delay would mark the first time in 75 years that it won’t be held on the first Saturday in May.

This comes in addition to numerous delays and cancelations announced by other organizations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

