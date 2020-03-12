Kentucky Deputy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash

A Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was reportedly flown to the hospital following a Wednesday night crash that took place just outside of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Warren County deputy’s patrol vehicle and a red truck were involved in the crash, which took place around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Upper Stone Avenue, just outside of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Gaines had just completed a call for service in the area and was traveling on Upper Stone Avenue. 34-year-old Derek Cordell of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was operating a 2014 Chevrolet pickup while also traveling on Upper Stone Avenue.

Cordell’s vehicle reportedly crossed the yellow centerline of the roadway into the path of travel of Deputy Gaines. Cordell’s vehicle struck the Sheriff’s Department’s vehicle in the front driver’s side.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that Deputy Gaines was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At this time, the condition of Deputy Gaines remains unknown. The condition of the driver of the red truck involved also remains unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

