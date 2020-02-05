Kentucky Department of Revenue Is Accepting 2019 Tax Returns

The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has finalized its tax filing processes and procedures, striving to make this the most efficient and safe filing season possible.

The IRS began accepting electronic and paper federal tax returns on Monday, January 27, 2020. Kentucky is following the same timeline and began accepting returns last week.

Individual state income tax refunds will begin being processed on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the issuance of refunds beginning as early as the following week. Taxpayers may check the status of their refund by clicking here and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the refund.

“The Department of Revenue works hard to ensure Kentucky taxpayers have efficient, secure and convenient means to submit their annual tax returns,” said Revenue Commissioner Tom Miller. “As always, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically, if possible, which helps minimize mistakes and expedite the processing of refunds.”

Depending upon household income, some taxpayers may qualify for the Free File Alliance, which offers no-cost Kentucky tax return preparation for electronic returns and allows taxpayers to receive refunds via direct deposit. Click here to learn more and find out if you qualify.

This year, Kentucky is also launching KY File, a new, no-cost option to file individual income tax returns. KY File is free and is designed to be the simple electronic equivalent of a paper form. KY File will provide basic mathematical and error checks, but unlike tax software, it does not ask about or explain tax scenarios. There are no income limitations to use this service.

Before using KY File, taxpayers should complete their federal tax forms. KY File will allow you to file your returns electronically and receive a paper check sooner. A direct deposit is not an option with KY File. You may also choose to use KY File and print and mail returns to the Kentucky Department of Revenue. To learn more, click here.

Taxpayers who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact taxpayer assistance at (502) 564-4581.

###

