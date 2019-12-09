Kentucky Deer Hunters Achieve New Record

Kentucky deer hunters achieved record numbers during this year’s hunting season. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said hunters harvested 107,039 deers during the 16-day season breaking the previous record of 106,804 that was set last season.

According to the department, hunters took home 35,143 deer on opening weekend, 19,234 during the second weekend and 11,576 during the third weekend, with the second- and third-weekend hauls also representing weekend records.

Officials expect to have a good hunting season continue during December’s muzzleloader season.

